India-Pakistan Match must promote brotherhood, harmony, not violence!

No doubt it is hard to detach nationalistic sentiments attached to cricket, particularly in India and Pakistan. But no harm in trying either. Unfortunately, it is the political relationship between India and Pakistan that defines everything else including cricket. Things got worse over the years. They have bonded together politics and sports in such a manner that separating them now is a daunting task for anyone. In this charged up atmosphere, one particular place becomes its natural victim: Kashmir. The current high volt tension is a litmus test for Kashmiris, especially the youngsters who get hounded for liking a particular sports player or a team!

Someone liking a for a team should not be seen as his endorsement for a political ideology. How can someone beat you to enforce his likes and dislikes upon you? My request to Kashmiris students, don’t let your emotions overwhelm you for a mere game of cricket. Think about your family and career. You and your career matters. Take a cup of tea and enjoy the game in silence. You have to realise that the upcoming match is taking place in the backdrop of a highly charged up and politicized environment created by politicians and sections of the media. India is witnessing a growing intolerance against particular Identity.