India Post organises ‘Fitness Run’

Srinagar: A ‘Fitness Run’ from Srinagar General Post Office to Lal Chowk Ghanta Ghar and back to Srinagar GPO via Lal Mandi Bund Road on the 6th day of National Sports Week was organised by India Post.

A statement said that about 60 employees from the Department of Posts participated in the Fitness Run enthusiastically to create a sense of health care among the employees. Women staff also participated in the Fitness Run.

The sports activities are being carried out during the National Sports Week which began on 21st August 2023 and will end on August 29. The theme for this year’s National Sports Week is “Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society.”