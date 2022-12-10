India sign off from ODI series with crushing 227-run win

India’s victory in a dead rubber was effectively set up by left-handed opener Ishan Kishan smashing the fastest double hundred in the history of men’s ODI cricket in 126 balls, breaking the previous record of 138-ball double-century by West Indies’ Chris Gayle in the 2015 ODI World Cup against Zimbabwe in Canberra.

When he got out for 210 off 131 balls, converting his maiden ODI ton into a double-hundred, Kishan had more records against his name -- the highest individual score by a batter in men’s ODIs in Bangladesh, as well as the highest score by an Indian batter outside of the home. His 210 is also the third-highest individual score by an Indian men’s batter in this format.