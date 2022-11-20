India storm to 65-run victory over New Zealand

From being 57 off 35 balls at the end of the 16th over, Suryakumar smacked 54 runs off his last 16 balls to propel India to a challenging 191/6, despite not getting the strike in the final over of the innings.

For New Zealand, who had a forgettable outing with the ball barring a last-over hat-trick from Tim Southee, they just couldn't get going with the bat and were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs.

Kane Williamson top-scored with 61, but his struggle and inability to time the ball well was a painstaking sight. Deepak Hooda picked up four wickets, including three in the 19th over, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj starred with two wickets each.

Suryakumar's start wasn't a rosy one as he was beaten on consecutive deliveries after getting off the mark with a brace. He then eventually got going with a scooped four clearing the keeper off Lockie Ferguson. Suryakumar then swept Mitchell Santner for six over a deep backward square leg.

He marched forward in his trademark style, carving delightful drives, especially going inside-out twice over extra cover off Ish Sodhi for a brace of fours. Suryakumar took a special liking to pace from Ferguson to whip off his hips over fine leg for six, leaving everyone in awe of the shot.

After reaching his fifty in 32 balls, Suryakumar again delighted the crowd by dancing down the pitch for a crisp lofted six over deep extra cover off Santner. He then brought out his supple wrists to flick Southee for six and four in the first two balls of the 17th over, before hitting Milne for a brace of sixes on slower balls over long-off and fine leg.