India suffer 3-wicket loss in 3rd women's ODI against NZ

Queenstown, Feb 18 : Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's impressive three-wicket haul was the only bright spot as India yet again failed to defend an imposing total with hosts New Zealand notching up a series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third ODI here on Friday.

It was Goswami yet again who led the bowling pack, after sitting out of the second ODI. She accounted for three New Zealand wickets at the top to rock the home side's run chase of 280.