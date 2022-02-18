India suffer 3-wicket loss in 3rd women's ODI against NZ

Queenstown, Feb 18 : Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's impressive three-wicket haul was the only bright spot as India yet again failed to defend an imposing total with hosts New Zealand notching up a series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third ODI here on Friday.
It was Goswami yet again who led the bowling pack, after sitting out of the second ODI. She accounted for three New Zealand wickets at the top to rock the home side's run chase of 280.
But the New Zealand middle and lower-order batters pegged India back to win the game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.
India seemed to be cruising to their first win of the tour when they reduced New Zealand to 171 for 6 in the 35th over but in the end they could not do so as Lauren Down (65 not out) took the hosts home with five balls to spare.
This was the second highest run chase in women's ODI cricket history.
New Zealand needed 105 runs from the last 15 overs and 64 from 10 with four wickets in hand and the Indians failed to polish off the home side's lower order.