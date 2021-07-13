India to host 2026 badminton world championship

New Delhi: India will host the World Badminton Championships in 2026, the sport’s global governing body, BWF, said on Tuesday.

India were scheduled to organise the Sudirman Cup in 2023 but the Badminton World Federation decided to award the hosting rights of the world mixed team championships to China.

The BWF was forced to shift this year’s Sudirman Cup from Suzhou, China to Vantaa, Finland due to the COVID-19 situation in the Asian country.