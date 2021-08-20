India to host FIA-backed Formula Regional Championship, Formula 4

While New Delhi, Chennai, and Coimbatore already have a racecourse, a FIA Grade Street Circuit will be built in Hyderabad for the event hosted by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL). The F4 Indian Championships and Formula Regional Indian Championships, which will be based on F3 cars, are both certified by the FIA and will also provide the winners points for FIA Super License points, which is necessary to participate in major FIA events like the Formula One.

Additionally, the Indian Racing League will run as a support race to Formula Regional and F4 India. It is also expected act as a feeder series to promote talent to the two FIA-licensed championships, the organisers said in a statement.

In addition to race drivers, Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel, former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and cricket legend Kapil Dev have come on-board as mentors and advisors.

Joint MD, RPPL, Armaan Ebrahim said: "We look forward to building a series of championships that enable Indian drivers to compete at the highest level globally."

The FIA Single Seater Commission and the FIA World Motorsport Council approved the two championships last month, said Akbar Ebrahim, president, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). "Not only will both these championships provide an international platform for Indian drivers who can now race at the International level competing against international drivers in their own country, but it also comes with a bonus package which is the FIA Driver points," said Akbar.