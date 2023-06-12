India to tour WI from July 12 to Aug 13

Antigua, June 12: Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Monday the schedule for India's tour of the Caribbean, set to happen from July 12 to August 13, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
India last toured West Indies for an all-format tour in 2019, winning the series in all formats. They also made a white-ball-only trip last year, emerging victorious in both series.
India's tour of the West Indies starts with two Tests, which will kickstart the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.
"We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen's Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations," said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.