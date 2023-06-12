India to tour WI from July 12 to Aug 13

India last toured West Indies for an all-format tour in 2019, winning the series in all formats. They also made a white-ball-only trip last year, emerging victorious in both series.

India's tour of the West Indies starts with two Tests, which will kickstart the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.