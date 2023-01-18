India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ

After Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship to make 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes, and becoming the youngest batter to hit a double century in men’s ODIs as India made a massive 349/8, New Zealand was in trouble at 131/6.

Bracewell, who hit 12 fours and ten sixes in his 78-ball knock, took charge of the chase and added 162 off just 102 balls for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who made 57 off 45 balls.