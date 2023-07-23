Indian Army mountaineers scale Mount Kun in record time

Baramulla: In a remarkable display of courage, endurance, and teamwork, a team of mountaineers from the Indian Army, led by Colonel Rajneesh Joshi has achieved a historic feat by climbing Mount Kun, standing at an impressive height of 7103 meters.

The expedition, carried out on behalf of the esteemed 19 Infantry Division, witnessed the team battling adverse weather conditions and overcoming numerous challenges along the arduous journey.

The journey commenced on July 8 of 2023 when the team was ceremoniously flagged off from Baramulla by Major General Rajesh Sethi, GoC 19 Infantry Division.

Setting off from the base camp on July 11 of 2023, the intrepid mountaineers braved the unpredictable elements, pushing their physical and mental limits to the extreme. With unwavering determination and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, they conquered Camp 1, Camp 2, and Camp 3, inching closer to their ultimate goal.