Indian Army mountaineers scale Mount Kun in record time

Baramulla: In a remarkable display of courage, endurance, and teamwork, a team of mountaineers from the Indian Army, led by Colonel Rajneesh Joshi has achieved a historic feat by climbing Mount Kun, standing at an impressive height of 7103 meters.
The expedition, carried out on behalf of the esteemed 19 Infantry Division, witnessed the team battling adverse weather conditions and overcoming numerous challenges along the arduous journey.
The journey commenced on July 8 of 2023 when the team was ceremoniously flagged off from Baramulla by Major General Rajesh Sethi, GoC 19 Infantry Division.
Setting off from the base camp on July 11 of 2023, the intrepid mountaineers braved the unpredictable elements, pushing their physical and mental limits to the extreme. With unwavering determination and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, they conquered Camp 1, Camp 2, and Camp 3, inching closer to their ultimate goal.
Finally on July 18, the team achieved their long-awaited victory as they triumphantly reached the summit of Mount Kun. Adding an extraordinary touch to their accomplishment, the mountaineers performed Yoga at an astonishing altitude of 7103 meters, marking it as the highest point ever where Yoga has been practiced.
"This remarkable feat not only showcases the unwavering dedication and exceptional skills of the Indian Army's mountaineering team but also highlights the deep-rooted connection between physical well-being and spiritual practices," the handout reads.
"The team's endeavor to incorporate Yoga into their conquest of Mount Kun serves as an inspiring testament to the harmonious blend of mind, body, and nature," it reads.
With the successful ascent of Mount Kun, the focus now shifts to the upcoming expedition to Mount Nun, soaring at an awe-inspiring height of 7,135 meters. "The same team, emboldened by their recent accomplishment, will now descend to road head camp and proceed towards Mount Nun, carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of the nation," the handout reads.
The Indian Army mountaineers have once again showcased their determination, bravery, and unwavering commitment to achieving extraordinary goals in the face of adversity.