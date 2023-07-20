Indian Army pays tribute to Martyrs with inspiring Bike Rally

Banihal: In a touching display of remembrance and unity, the Indian Army is conducting a bike rally from Kohima to Kargil which was given a warm welcome by the students and locals of Ramban district at Govt high school Nachlana.

A statement said that students conducted patriotic programmes and lauded the efforts of the team. The rally leader also interacted with the school children and made them aware of Saga of the bravery of the Indian Army during the Kargil conflict.

“During the unique initiative, the soldiers collected sacred soil from Kargil's historic battlegrounds, presenting it to the families of the fallen heroes as a symbol of gratitude and remembrance. In a reciprocal gesture, they also gathered soil from the homes of the martyrs, carrying it back to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass to preserve their legacy. This emotional exchange of soil between the Kargil battlefield and the homes of the martyrs exemplifies the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and the unwavering commitment to honouring their brave soldiers,” reads the statement.

“The rally has also become a symbol of hope and inspiration for the youth, as they witness firsthand example of valor and commitment of the Indian Army in protecting the nation's borders. Many schools and educational institutions are taking this opportunity to educate students about the sacrifices made by our soldiers and the importance of patriotism and national pride,” it said.