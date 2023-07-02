Indian athletes extend wishes on World Sports Journalism Day
New Delhi: Indian athletes Cheteshwar Pujara, PT Usha, Dinesh Karthik and many others on Sunday came forward to extend their wishes on World Sports Journalist Day.
India batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to Twitter to wish sports journalists by sharing a short message which read, "Today, on World Sports Journalists Day, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the journalists who publish the stories that ignite the passion for sports. Your tireless efforts to share the joy, tears, and triumphs with the world make you the true heroes of sports reporting. Thank you!"
Former Indian men's cricket head coach Anil Kumble and Dinesh Karthik also took to Twitter to celebrate World Sports Journalist Day by sharing special messages for the journalists.
"Celebrating sports journalists on this World Sports Journalists Day for capturing the essence of sports and delivering heart-touching stories and pictures for posterity," Kumble wrote in his tweet.
"Cheers to the journalists who bring us the stories that go beyond the scoreboard! Keep shining your light on the sporting world," Karthik wrote in his tweet.
Indian women athletes Mithali Raj and PT Usha thanked sports journalists for playing a crucial role in capturing special moments as well as standing by and supporting athletes.
"On #WorldSportsJournalistsDay, a huge thank you to all the journalists who tirelessly capture our victories, defeats, and everything in between. Your work is invaluable. Keep the stories coming," Mithali wrote in her tweet.