Indian athletes extend wishes on World Sports Journalism Day

New Delhi: Indian athletes Cheteshwar Pujara, PT Usha, Dinesh Karthik and many others on Sunday came forward to extend their wishes on World Sports Journalist Day.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to Twitter to wish sports journalists by sharing a short message which read, "Today, on World Sports Journalists Day, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the journalists who publish the stories that ignite the passion for sports. Your tireless efforts to share the joy, tears, and triumphs with the world make you the true heroes of sports reporting. Thank you!"

Former Indian men's cricket head coach Anil Kumble and Dinesh Karthik also took to Twitter to celebrate World Sports Journalist Day by sharing special messages for the journalists.