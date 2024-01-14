Indian Divyang cricket team captain calls on LG

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department
Author Avatar

MUKEET AKMALI

January 15, 2024 3:03 am No Comments

Jammu, Jan 14: Sayed Shah Aziz, Captain, Indian Divyang Cricket Team, hailing from Poonch called on Lieutenant Governor  Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

He was accompanied by Ghazal Khan, CEO, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India.

The Lt Governor congratulated  Sayed Aziz for his remarkable achievements at the National and International sports arena. He also released a promotional video for the upcoming India Vs Sri Lanka International Wheelchair Cricket Series scheduled to be held in Jammu in February this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen + 8 =