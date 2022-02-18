Indian football team looks to seal Asian Cup berth during June qualifiers

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac and the players are excited about playing their third round qualifiers matches of the 2023 Asian Cup at home in June this year, saying they will aim to seal a berth in the main tournament.

The third round qualifiers of the 2023 Asian Cup will be played in six centralised venues and the group matches involving India will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata across three match days on June 8, 11 and 14 this year.