Indian football team looks to seal Asian Cup berth during June qualifiers

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac and the players are excited about playing their third round qualifiers matches of the 2023 Asian Cup at home in June this year, saying they will aim to seal a berth in the main tournament.
The third round qualifiers of the 2023 Asian Cup will be played in six centralised venues and the group matches involving India will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata across three match days on June 8, 11 and 14 this year.
The other five group matches will be held in Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia and Uzbekistan. The six group winners and the best five second-placed teams earn a ticket to the Asian Cup, which is slated to kick-off next year on June 16 in China.
Stimac is hoping that spectators will be allowed to watch the matches by that time.
“We are very happy ... We need to prepare in the best possible fashion, and pray that the fans get an opportunity to be with us at the stadium, and cheer us to victory,” Stimac said in a release from the All Indian Football Federation.
AIFF Player of the Year and central defender Sandesh Jhingan said it was a "huge bonus" for the team to get to host the final round of the qualifiers in India.