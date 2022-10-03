Indian footballers are becoming more and more professional: Arun Malhotra

Srinagar: Today's Indian football players have a professional attitude to the game, according to a former J&K-based India international who is now a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee.

Arun Malhotra, a Jammu native, was recently appointed to the AIFF Technical Committee. He has played for some of the biggest football clubs in the nation while also representing his country.

“Football is all about holding your nerves, remaining calm and staying focused to achieve the desired target. Our players have the capacity and talent to beat top teams," Arun Malhotra said.

“Nowadays, the Indian players are more conscious and have a professional approach towards the game," he said.

During his playing career, Arun played for teams like Mahindra United, East Bengal, and ONGC in addition to the national squad.

Arun has experience with grassroots football development in Jammu & Kashmir and believes his new position with the AIFF will advance the game.

“I am honoured that our dynamic AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey has reposed confidence in me by nominating me as a member of the Technical Committee. I feel privileged that I shall have an opportunity to be a part of an important decision-making body in the AIFF".

“We are committed to the development of football at the grassroots level and some decisions have been taken to enable Indian football make a greater impact at the international level,” he said.

India is hosting FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup and Arun believes that event's success is pivotal for the growth of women’s football in India.