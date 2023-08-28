Indian men’s football team eager to overcome past disappointments at 49th King’s Cup

When India last participated in the King’s Cup in Thailand in June 2019, it was, in a sense, the beginning of a new era. After an excruciating last-minute exit from the AFC Asian Cup group stage just five months before, Stimac took charge, kicking off the next cycle for the Blue Tigers.

India have been drawn against the highest-ranked side in the competition, Iraq, in this year’s edition too. Thailand and Lebanon will contest the other semifinal. The difference this time, however, is the momentum India is carrying into the competition.