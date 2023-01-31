Indian Super League | Danish Farooq signs for Kerala Blasters FC

Srinagar, Jan 31: International footballer of J&K, Danish Farooq has signed a mid-season transfer to Kerala Blasters FC from Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).
The announcement in this regard was made by Kerala Blasters FC on Tuesday.
“The club is delighted to announce the arrival of Danish Farooq from Bengaluru FC. He signs a 3.5-year contract which will keep him at the club till 2026,” the Club statement said.
Danish Farooq who is currently a top J&K footballer having represented India at the International level joined ISL side Bengaluru FC from the I-League side Real Kashmir in 2021. Danish made 27 appearances for Bengaluru FC and has now moved to Kerala Blasters FC.
It was after joining Bengaluru FC that Danish in March 2022, was called up for the National squad by coach Igor Stimac ahead of India’s two friendly matches against Bahrain and Belarus. The Srinagar-born footballer made his debut on March 23 against Bahrain in their 2–1 defeat.
“Danish was one of the key targets from the last season when we saw him in the context of ISL. He has that Playing style, passion, and quality that Kerala Blasters need. I’m happy that we were able to finalize this transfer and reinforce our team at a crucial moment this season,” Kerala Blasters Club Director, Karolis Skinkys was quoted as saying while highlighting the versatility of Danish.
Meanwhile, Danish has said that he is happy to join the Yellow brigade.
“I am really excited to join Kerala Blasters. The atmosphere at Kochi is absolutely electric, I can’t wait to wear the famous yellow jersey and give my best for the team,” Danish Farooq said.