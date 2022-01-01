India’s Asia Cup win ideal confidence-booster for U-19 World Cup: Laxman

New Delhi, Jan 1: National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman feels the Indian Under-19 team’s Asia Cup title triumph becomes more praiseworthy as it came despite the players’ preparations being hit by inclement weather in the run-up to the tournament.

India reaffirmed their supremacy in the continental age-group meet with a record eighth title as they hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the rain-hit summit showdown in Dubai on Friday.