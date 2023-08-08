Indoor Stadium GDC Baramulla brimming with enthusiasm

Although, both the teams displayed a poor start to the game at the beginning, however, the match turned into a fierce battle of wills.

Ultimately, Women's College M A Road emerged victorious over the valiant team of GMC Baramulla, setting the stage for a series of riveting clashes that would follow suit.

With a hunger for triumph ignited by the opening match, the remaining teams locked horns, each fervently seeking to test their fortunes and secure a shot at glory.

The tournament was thrown open by the Principal GMC Baramulla Dr. Rubi Reshi in the presence of Commanding Officer 53BN CRPF R K Sharma, Vice Principal GDC Baramulla Prof Tariq Chalkoo and Radio Jockey (RJ) Samaniya.

"Such events showcase the inner talent of the girls, their spirit and enthusiasm for sports. Participating in such sports activities makes life beautiful," Principal GMC Baramulla said while throwing open the Volleyball tournament.

The CO 53BN R K Sharma while talking to media persons said the Girls Volley Tournament is part of the civic action programme under which CRPF conducts various events within the entire country including medical camps.

“Our objective is to provide an opportunity to the girls' teams in the Baramulla area that play volleyball to showcase their talent and prove that they are second to none,” Sharma said.

He said invitations were sent to different places 13 teams participated in this tournament, including teams from Srinagar, Tangmarg, Sopore, and other areas.

“I am confident that the girls will play in this tournament with complete sportsmanship, and the talent within them will shine through. As they progress, they can represent the district, Kashmir, and the Country at different platforms,” he said.

He said the sports activities have a way of freeing individuals from the clutches of drugs and the release allows people to engage in physical activities, distancing themselves from negative influences.

“Promoting sports is crucial in providing children with opportunities to play in the mainstream so that they stay away from the trap of drug addiction,” the Commanding Officer said.