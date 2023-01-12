Injury problems mount up for Real Madrid after Super Cup semifinal victory

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): Real Madrid’s tense win over Valencia on penalties in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup has taken its toll on Carlo Ancelotti’s men, as they prepare for Sunday’s final against either Betis or FC Barcelona.

Karim Benzema’s penalty put Real Madrid ahead in the 39th minute on Wednesday night, but after Samuel Lino equalised for Valencia immediately after the break, the remainder of the second half and 30 minutes of extra time failed to produce any more goals, leading to the shootout.

Ancelotti’s plans were spoiled when Eduardo Camavinga didn’t start the second half, spending the rest of the game sitting in the dugout with an ice pack strapped to his knee, reports Xinhua.