Inspector Rajesh Anand felicitated for winning Gold Medal

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police Security J&K, Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal today felicitated Inspector Rajesh Anand J&K ace Roller Hockey Player (State & Sher-E-Kashmir Awardee) of J&K Police (presently posted in Security Jammu) former captain India Roller Hockey Team, for winning Gold Medal at 59th National Roller/Inline Hockey Championship held at Mohali, Punjab.
While congratulating the officer, Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal hailed the hard work and dedication of the J&K Roller Hockey Masters Team for winning the Gold Medal (National Champion) for 3rd consecutive year for the J&K UT Roller Hockey Team and hoped that the team shall earn more honor for UT J&K as well as J&K Police.