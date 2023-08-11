Inter Battalion Basketball tournament concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 11: Inter Battalion Basket Ball tournament organised by 35 Bn CRPF at Group Centre, Srinagar, concluded today.
A statement said that over a span of three days, from August 9 to 11, 23 spirited teams hailing from Valley-based battalions and Group Centre Srinagar, engaged in thrilling clashes that showcased their dedication and teamwork.
The epic showdown took place during the final match between 35 Bn and 73 Bn, which unfolded this evening. In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, 73 Bn emerged as the triumphant victors, hoisting the championship trophy by overcoming 35 Bn.
The closing ceremony of the event bore witness to the esteemed presence of Ajay Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of the Srinagar Sector, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners, commending their exceptional performance and highlighting the exemplary sportsmanship displayed by all players and participating teams.