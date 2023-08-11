Inter Battalion Basketball tournament concludes in Srinagar

A statement said that over a span of three days, from August 9 to 11, 23 spirited teams hailing from Valley-based battalions and Group Centre Srinagar, engaged in thrilling clashes that showcased their dedication and teamwork.

The epic showdown took place during the final match between 35 Bn and 73 Bn, which unfolded this evening. In an exhilarating display of skill and determination, 73 Bn emerged as the triumphant victors, hoisting the championship trophy by overcoming 35 Bn.