Inter Battalion CRPF Hockey Tournament begins in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 2: Inter Battalion Group Centre Hockey Tournament, Srinagar Sector of Central Reserve Police Force was inaugurated today at the Hockey Ground of J&K Sports Council.
A statement said that Inter Battalion Hockey tournament is being organised by 132 Bn CRPF of Srinagar Sector CRPF.
Total 22 teams from Srinagar Sector based battalions are participating in the tournament. This tournament will continue till
August 4. On completion of the tournament the selected pool of players will participate in CRPF Sector level matches. Tournament kickstarted in the presence of R K Baruah, Commandant 132 Bn CRPF.