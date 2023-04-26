Inter-College Carrom, Chess championships commence

Srinagar: The second Inter college Women’s Carrom and Chess tournaments started at Government College for Women, M A Road, Multipurpose Hall of the College, here on Wednesday

Director Colleges, J&K Government Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai was the chief guest on the occasion. Professor (Dr) Nazir Ahmad Simnani, Principal AAAM College, Bemina, Professor (Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi, Principal SP College and Dr Khursheed Ahmad Parray, Sports Secretary, Cluster University Srinagar were among other guests present at the occasion.

In the event 16 teams from various colleges of the valley are participating.

The principal of the host college, Prof (Dr) Ruhi Jan Kanth welcomed the guests.