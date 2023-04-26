Inter-College Carrom, Chess championships commence

Srinagar: The second Inter college Women’s Carrom and Chess tournaments started at Government College for Women, M A Road, Multipurpose Hall of the College, here on Wednesday
Director Colleges, J&K Government Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai was the chief guest on the occasion. Professor (Dr) Nazir Ahmad Simnani, Principal AAAM College, Bemina, Professor (Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi, Principal SP College and Dr Khursheed Ahmad Parray, Sports Secretary, Cluster University Srinagar were among other guests present at the occasion.
In the event 16 teams from various colleges of the valley are participating.
The principal of the host college, Prof (Dr) Ruhi Jan Kanth welcomed the guests.
Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted the importance of sports for physical and mental well-being and impressed the students to actively take part in sports activities.
In her speech, she provided an overview of the various facilities that the college is providing to the students that are aspiring to play various games.
Chief Guest Yasmeen Ashai in her address highlighted the importance of sports in the all-around development of students. She also stressed the need for inculcating values and sportsmanship among the students.
She congratulated the Physical Education Department of Govt. College for Women, M. A. Road, Srinagar for organising such events on a regular basis.
On the opening day of the tournament, seven matches were played in Chess. GDC Pampore, WC Baramulla, Govt. College of Education M. A. Road, Srinagar, Amar Singh College, GCW, M. A. Road, WC Anantnag and GDC Pattan emerged as the winners.
In Carrom, the winners were WC Baramulla, GDC Pampore, WC Pulwama, WC Anantnag, GDC Pulwama, Govt. College of Education, M.A. Road, Srinagar, GDC Frisal Kulgam and Women’s College, M. A. Road, Srinagar on the first day of the tournament.