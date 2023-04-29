Inter-College Carrom, Chess tournaments conclude

Srinagar, Apr 29: The 2nd edition of Inter-College Women’s Carrom and Chess Tournament-2023, organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Government College for Women, MA Road Srinagar, concluded at College Indoor Sports Hall, here on Saturday.
On the final day of the tournament, finals of carrom and chess were played. The final of chess was played between Amar Singh College and the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), in which IASE emerged as the winner.
The final of the carrom was played between the host college, Govt. College for Women, MA Road and the Women’s College Anantnag and the Women’s College Anantnag emerged as the winner.
Commissioner, State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
In her address, Dr Singh complimented the college for combining the pursuit of knowledge and other activities especially sports for personality development and for nurturing the talent of the students.
Dr Singh highlighted the importance of sports in women's empowerment-giving opportunities and environment for utilizing the full potential of women, inculcating emotional wellness and physical fitness. She stressed that academic excellence must be combined with multiple activities and opportunities in other areas, necessary for success in career and life.
Earlier, the principal of the host college, Prof (Dr) Ruhi Jan Kanth welcomed the guests. In her speech, the principal highlighted the various activities conducted by the college for the holistic development of the students. The event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony.