Inter-College Carrom, Chess tournaments conclude

On the final day of the tournament, finals of carrom and chess were played. The final of chess was played between Amar Singh College and the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), in which IASE emerged as the winner.

The final of the carrom was played between the host college, Govt. College for Women, MA Road and the Women’s College Anantnag and the Women’s College Anantnag emerged as the winner.