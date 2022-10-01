INTER-COLLEGE CRICKET TOURNAMENT | Islamia College qualify for quarterfinals

Srinagar: By defeating Government Degree College Bijbehara by a score of 34 runs, Islamia College advanced to the quarterfinals of the varsity cricket competition hosted by Kashmir University.

Islamia College scored 142 runs in the stipulated number of overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. A brilliant knock of 77 runs was played by Ghazi Mushtaq. 25 and 24 run each from Quanain and Muteeb were contributions.