Inter-College Pencak Silat Championship begins at KU

Srinagar, Nov 16: The three-day Inter-College Pencak Silat championship was inaugurated at Kashmir University here on Wednesday.
The event is organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports in collaboration with the Pencak Silat Association of J&K.
In the event, around 200 students from 14 different colleges in the valley are participating.
Dr Musavir Ahmad Coordinator of DPE&S welcomed all Physical Directors, President Pencak Silat Association and the participants. The coordinator DPE&S encouraged and wishes the students to give their best performance in this championship and assured full support.
An impressive demonstration of the various skills of the Pencak Silat was performed by Amina National Gold Medalist.
Irfan Aziz chief coach of India, Ravees Ahmad was also present on the occasion.