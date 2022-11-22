Inter-college Pencak Silat championship concludes at KU

Srinagar, Nov 22: The inter-college Pencak Silat championship organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir, concluded.
As per the statement, 200 Pencak Silat players in both men’s and women’s categories from 14 colleges of the Kashmir province participated in the three-day event.
Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, which was also attended by Joint Registrar Asmat Kawoosa, Coordinator DPES Dr Musavir Ahmad, Iqbal CEO Penchak Silat, Chief Coach of India in Pencak, Irfan Aziz and Secretary Pencak Silat, Mufti Hamid.
Dr Nisar congratulated the players and appreciated the parental support and encouragement to the students, especially girls, to take part in various sports activities.
In the women’s category, Government Degree College for Women Baramulla remained the overall champion, while Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar emerged as the runners-up. The third position went to GDC Budgam.
In the men’s category, Govt Degree College Kupwara won the overall championship, while GDC Sumbal and Gandhi Memorial College secured second position and third positions, respectively.
The tournament was conducted under the supervision of Dr Musavir Ahmed and was coordinated by Surjeet Kour.
Muneer Alam Mir conducted the proceedings of the event.