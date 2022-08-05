Inter-College table tennis tournament concludes at KU

Srinagar, Aug 5: The final match of the Inter-College Table Tennis Tournament (Men) was played between Islamia College of Science and Commerce and Gandhi Memorial College at the University of Kashmir on Friday.
The tournament was organised by KU’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).
The Islamia College defeated Gandhi Memorial College by 2 games to nil.
In the first single, Tavqeer of Islamia College defeated Muzamil of Gandhi Memorial College by (11-5), (13-11) and (11-13), while in the second single, Muteeb of Islamia College defeated Imran Ali of Gandhi Memorial College by (11-8), (11-7) and (11-3).
Registrar University of Kashmir DrNisarA Mir was the chief guest at the valedictory session, while Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah, Dean Education and Behavioural Science, was a guest of honour. Prof GowharVakil, Dean School of Engineering was also present on the occasion.
DrMusavir Ahmad, who recently took over the charge of Coordinator DPES congratulated both the teams and assured full support from the Directorate to various sports activities in colleges and the University campuses.
Later, DrNisar distributed prizes among the finalists and highlighted the sports infrastructure development taking place at the University of Kashmir for the benefit of the student community.