Inter-College volleyball, table tennis tournament held at GCoE MA Road

Srinagar: The Government College of Education (GCoE), IASE, MA Road, Srinagar organised 2nd Inter College Volleyball and Table Tennis tournament for Men and Women from June 19 to 23.
In Volley Ball (Men and Women) 10 teams from different colleges will participate and in Table Tennis (Men and Women) 10 teams from different colleges will participate.
The 2nd Inter College Volley Ball and Table Tennis Tournament was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Hussain in the multipurpose hall of the institution in the presence of Registrar, Cluster University, Prof. Syed Wilayat Hussain Rizvi and Principal of the host college, Prof (Dr.) Seema Naz.
Vice Chancellor, Cluster University, Srinagar highlighted the importance of sports and said that the university will work wholeheartedly for the upliftment of sports infrastructure in all the constituent colleges of the Cluster University.
He said that the University will start sports as one of the courses in the university from the upcoming session.
Registrar, Cluster University, Srinagar in his address said that sports are an important aspect of day-to-day life and we all must put hands together to improve it at every level.
Earlier, the Principal of the host college welcomed all the dignitaries, guests and sports people to the institution. She highlighted the importance of the conduct of these programmes.