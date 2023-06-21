Inter-College volleyball, table tennis tournament held at GCoE MA Road

Srinagar: The Government College of Education (GCoE), IASE, MA Road, Srinagar organised 2nd Inter College Volleyball and Table Tennis tournament for Men and Women from June 19 to 23.

In Volley Ball (Men and Women) 10 teams from different colleges will participate and in Table Tennis (Men and Women) 10 teams from different colleges will participate.

The 2nd Inter College Volley Ball and Table Tennis Tournament was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Hussain in the multipurpose hall of the institution in the presence of Registrar, Cluster University, Prof. Syed Wilayat Hussain Rizvi and Principal of the host college, Prof (Dr.) Seema Naz.