Inter-College women’s table tennis tournament concludes

Srinagar July 29: The Inter-college women’s table tennis tournament concluded at the Kashmir University on Friday.
The tournament was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) and it in around 100 participants from 19 affiliated colleges participated.
The final of the tournament was played between Women’s College Baramulla and GDC Tangmarg. In the match, GDC Tangmarg defeated Women’s College Baramulla by 2 sets to 1 (2-1).
In Singles, Bisma Ali of Women’s College Baramulla defeated Amreena Hafiz by 2-0, whereas Shabnam Shafi of GDC Tangmarg defeated Benazir Akhtar by 2-0. In Doubles, Amreen and Shabnam of GDC Tangmarg won the set by 2-0, thereby clinching the tournament by 2-1.
The prize distribution ceremony was held at DPES, where individual medals and trophies were distributed among the winners and runner-up teams by Director DPES Prof Showkat A Shah and Joint Registrar Asmat Kawoosa.