Inter-departmental Cricket Tournament concludes at IUST

Srinagar, Dec 26: The Inter-department cricket tournament men’s Rolling Trophy 2022 concluded at the Islamic University of Science and Technology on Monday.
Sixteen departmental teams participated in the tournament organised by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports IUST
The final of the tournament was won by the Department of Civil Engineering against the Department of Management Studies.
Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik Dean of Academics IUST was the chief guest, and Prof. Naseer Iqbal was the guest of honour on this occasion.