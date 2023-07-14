Inter-departmental football tournament begins at IUST
Awantipora, July 14: The Inter-departmental Football Tournament organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports IUST commenced at IUST today.
The tournament was inaugurated by Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar in the presence of other university officers including Sameer Wazir (Finance Officer), Dr Waseem Bari (Controller examination), Deans of various Schools and Heads of departments.
Prof. Iqbal complimented the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports for organising the tournament and encouraged students to actively participate in such events.
He highlighted the importance of sports in a student's life, stating that sports help students develop critical life skills such as problem-solving, communication, and teamwork, and promotes physical and psychological fitness.