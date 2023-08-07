Inter-Departmental Football Tournament concludes at IUST

Awantipora: The Interdepartmental Football Tournament, organised by the Directorate of Physical Education Sports, IUST came to an end today.

A statement said that in the final match played between the Department of Electronics and Communication and the Mechanical Engineering Department, the former won by 2: 0.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik was the chief Guest on the occasion, while Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar was the Guest of Honour. Other officers present included Finance Officer and Chairman Sports Committee IUST, Mr Sameer Wazir, Controller of Examination, Dr Waseem Bari and others.

Dean Academic Affairs commended Dr Hilal Ahmad Rather for the successful organisation of the tournament and urged the students to take an active part in extracurricular activities organized by the university. different departments of the university participated in the tournament that spanned over 10 days.