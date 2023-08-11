Inter-departmental Volleyball tournament starts at IUST

Awantipora, Aug 11: Registrar IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal Inaugurated the tournament inter-departmental Volleyball tournament here today.
The tournament's opening match was played between Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Food Technology, in which the former emerged as the winner.
Earlier Dr Hilal Ahmad Rather Assistant Director Physical Education & Sports welcomed the Guest. He said that the students at IUST are actively participating in the sports events and IUST has a rich talent pool.