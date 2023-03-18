Inter-departmental women's cricket tournament concludes at IUST

Awantipora, Mar 18: The final of the Inter-department Women's cricket tournament was played between Food Technology and Electrical Engineering departments.
The tournament was organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, IUST under the aegis of Khelo India Dus ka Dum, with the purpose of empowering women through Sports.
The match was witnessed by students and faculty. Zaffar Shawl Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama was Chief Guest while Prof. Naseer Iqbal Registrar IUST as a guest of honour.
The winner’s trophy was lifted by the Department of Food Technology and the player of the match was awarded to Tazmeena and the player of the series was awarded to Rutba both from the Department of Food Technology.