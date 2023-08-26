Inter-District Chess competition held at Shopian

Shopian: The District Youth Services & Sports Office Shopian today kick-started the Provincial level (Inter-District) competition of Chess for girls under All Age Groups at Shirmal Shopian.

The Inaugural function was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Tanushree Dutta as chief guest along with other police dignitaries including the Dy. Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), Javeed Ahmad and Station House Officer Shopian.