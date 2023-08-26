Inter-District Chess competition held at Shopian

Shopian: The District Youth Services & Sports Office Shopian today kick-started the Provincial level (Inter-District) competition of Chess for girls under All Age Groups at Shirmal Shopian.
The Inaugural function was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Tanushree Dutta as chief guest along with other police dignitaries including the Dy. Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), Javeed Ahmad and Station House Officer Shopian.
SSP, Tanushree Dutta emphasised the role of sports especially in the youth to keep them away from the ill effects of drug abuse. The officer appreciated the role of the department in keeping the youth busy with sports activities and highlighting their hidden talents.
Earlier, the function started with the inaugural and welcome speech of the DYSSO Shopian, Pritam Singh Vashnavi. The DYSSO Shopian highlighted the role of games in the overall development of personality in the student players.