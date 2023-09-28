Inter-District Cricket Tournament concludes in Kulgam

Kulgam: The provincial level U-19 cricket tournament for girls organised by the Joint Director Youth Service and Sports Kashmir at Kulgam concluded successfully today.

In the race to clutch the trophy, Kupwara emerged as the winner defeating the opponent team from Budgam in the final.

The match was witnessed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Viqar Ahmed Giri as chief guest while Tehsildar Hq Ali Mohammad and employees of the Department of Youth Service and Sports Kulgam were also present on this occasion.

Later, a prize distribution ceremony was held during which the winning team and other participants were felicitated.