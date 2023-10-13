Inter-District Division Level  Chess Tournament concludes in Ramban

DYSSO Ramban in his speech congratulated all the winners of the Chess game and advised them to improve their game and practice continuously. He also said that the main aim of this tournament was to nourish the sports talent and develop team spirit among the youth

The final chess competition Under 19 was between Jammu and Kathua and Jammu won the toss and chose a raid, Kathua won by 3-1 points and the final chess competition Under 17 was between Jammu and Kathua, Kathua won the toss and chose a raid, Jammu won by 3-1 points.