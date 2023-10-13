Inter-District Division Level  Chess Tournament concludes in Ramban

Ramban, Oct 13: Inter-District Division Level Tournament in Chess discipline under 17 and 19 years Girls sections was concluded at Model Higher Secondary School Ramban.
Chief Guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony was District Treasury Officer Deepak Gupta.
About 75 Girls from eight districts of Jammu province including Kishtwar, Samba, Doda, Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban, Jammu and Rajouri took part in the tournament.
DYSSO Ramban in his speech congratulated all the winners of the Chess game and advised them to improve their game and practice continuously. He also said that the main aim of this tournament was to nourish the sports talent and develop team spirit among the youth
The final chess competition Under 19 was between Jammu and Kathua and Jammu won the toss and chose a raid, Kathua won by 3-1 points and the final chess competition Under 17 was between Jammu and Kathua, Kathua won the toss and chose a raid, Jammu won by 3-1 points.