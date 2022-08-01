Inter District level volleyball tournament begins at Pulwama

Pulwama, Aug 1: The Inter-District provincial level volleyball tournament was inaugurated at Sports Stadia Pulwama.
The event was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Pulwama Aijaz Ahmad Shah in presence of Joint Director Of Youth Services and Sports Department Bashir Ahmed, Chief Education Officer Pulwama Nazir Ahmad Reshi and DEPO Pulwama Manzoor Ahmad Khan.
The tournament is being organised for U-19 age group boys selected from different educational institutions in the Kashmir region. District teams from all the 10 districts of the region are taking part in the three days volleyball tourney.
A sports oath was taken by the participants that they would play the game as per the rules set for the game and would display the best sportsman spirit during the conduct of the matches.
A tournament on the same lines for girls is also being organized at the same venue by the Department of YSS after a few days.