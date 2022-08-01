Inter District level volleyball tournament begins at Pulwama

The event was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Pulwama Aijaz Ahmad Shah in presence of Joint Director Of Youth Services and Sports Department Bashir Ahmed, Chief Education Officer Pulwama Nazir Ahmad Reshi and DEPO Pulwama Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

The tournament is being organised for U-19 age group boys selected from different educational institutions in the Kashmir region. District teams from all the 10 districts of the region are taking part in the three days volleyball tourney.