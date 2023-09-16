Inter-District Provincial Level Boys Competition underway in Baramulla

Following the successful conclusion of the under 14 and 17 boys competitions, today marked the commencement of the under 19 boys' category at the same vibrant venue.

Participants from 10 districts in the Kashmir province have passionately embraced the spirit of competition, and the event is set to culminate tomorrow with thrilling matches and fierce determination on display.

The opening ceremony of the under 19 competition was graced by the presence of Peerzad Mumtaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Baramulla, and Jatinder Singh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Baramulla.