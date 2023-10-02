Inter-district Provincial Level Football Tournament begins at Baramulla

Baramulla: The highly anticipated Inter-district Provincial Level under 14 Boys Football tournament commenced today at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of District Statistics & Evaluation Officer Baramulla, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan and other dignitaries from the DYSSO Baramulla.

This football tournament has brought together all 10 districts of the Kashmir province in a display of unwavering enthusiasm.

The tournament's opening match showcased an exciting showdown between Srinagar and Baramulla, with Baramulla securing a triumphant victory with a scoreline of 3:1. In the second match, Kupwara faced off against Pulwama, and Kupwara emerged victorious with a convincing 6:1 score. The third match featured a clash between Shopian and Bandipora, culminating in Bandipora's remarkable victory with a 5:0 goal margin. In the fourth match, Kulgam and Budgam battled it out, with Budgam prevailing with a 2:0 goal difference.

The IDPL football Tournament is more than just a competition; it is an opportunity for budding football stars to shine brightly and build a foundation for their future in the sport. It is a celebration of talent and passion that transcends boundaries and brings communities together through the love of football.