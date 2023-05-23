Inter-district tournament gets underway

Srinagar, May 23: The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K on Tuesday kickstarted a mega inter-district tournament in Badminton, Chess, Carrom, Basketball and Tug of War at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here.
The event was declared open by the Director of the Department Subash C Chhibber. He was accompanied by Joint Director Kashmir of YS&S Waseem Raja.
Director Sports emphasised the importance of engaging youth in games and sports while highlighting its countless benefits for the overall development of youth in general and students in particular.
He added that in today’s world sports have become more relevant considering how it helps a person to develop harmoniously. “Fitness & Sports complement each other and both are equally important in current times,” Director said.
The competitions for U-19 boys are held during the event and in it around 10 Districts of the Kashmir Province are participating.
Meanwhile, the Inter-Divisional UT Level Under 19 competitions for Boys and Girls in 10 disciplines was inaugurated by the Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Jammu Suram Chand Sharma at MA. Stadium Jammu. The competitions include Kabaddi, Chess, Yoga, Handball, Basketball, Kho-Kho, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Shooting.