Inter-District Volleyball Tournament for U-19 girls concludes in Doda

Doda: The inter-District Divisional Level Competition of Jammu division in the disciplines of Volleyball (girls UAG 19) concluded at Sports Stadium Doda, here today.

A statement issued here said that in all, around 350 girl participants drawn from eight districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi participated in the volleyball competition to display their skills and talents in sports activities.

The competitions were organised under the patronage of Shubash Chander Chibber, Director Youth Services and Sports, and under the guidance of Suram Chand Sharma, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, while Jaffer Haider Sheikh, DYSSO Doda was the organizing secretary of the competition.

The outstation players were provided rooms in the reputed hotels at the district headquarters, due to the non-availability of the sports hostel.

According to the organisers, the main objective of the competition was to select the teams of Jammu division for their further participation in State Level competitions.

Earlier, in the under-14 girls category, Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur emerged as winners, first runner up and end runner up, respectively, while in the under-17 girls category Kathua emerged winner, while Poonch and first and 2nd runner up, respectively.

The matches were officiated by various officials of the department of YS&S Doda.

On the concluding day of the tournament Today, Samba beat Udhampur by 2:0 and won 3rd place. In the finals, Jammu locked horns with Reasi. Reasi beat Jammu by 2:0 and lifted the U/19 trophy.

The DYSSO handed over the trophies, and certificates to the teams.