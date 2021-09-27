Inter-faculty table tennis tournament starts at KU

Srinagar: An Inter-Faculty Employees Table Tennis Tournament started at the University of Kashmir on Monday.

The tournament has been organised under Fit India Campaign by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).

Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan, Coordinator DPES inaugurated the tournament and welcomed all participants and appreciated them for their positive response.

Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director DPES and Nodal Officer Fit India Campaign apprised participants about the tournament which is first of its kind being held in Kashmir University. He assured them of conducting more sports activities in future.