Inter-Polytechnic T20 cricket tournament inaugurated at KGP

Srinagar, Nov 30: The Inter-Polytechnic T20 cricket tournament was inaugurated at KGP Polytechnic College campus, Gogibagh here on Wednesday.
The inaugural match was played between KGP and Govt Polytechnic Budgam.
Principal KGP, Er Imtiyaz Ah Shaw was introduced to both teams by Physical Education Master Bilal Shams.
Batting first KGP scored 173 runs in 20 overs. Affan Ahmad scored 49 while Mozin and Affan took three and two wickets each.
In reply, Budgam Polytechnic scored only 149. Ateeb scored 43 & Sheikh Arsalan scored 33 for them. KGP Srinagar won by 25 runs.