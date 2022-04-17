Inter-School Competition | Mallinson School wins Volleyball, Kho-Kho tournaments

Srinagar, Apr 17: Mallinson Girls School dominated the Inter-School competitions conducted by DYSS by winning all age group events in Volleyball and Kho-Kho disciplines.
In Volleyball, Mallinson lifted the Under-14, 17 and 19 age group titles while in Kho-Kho, Mallinson lifted the Under-17 and 19 titles. In the final of the Under-14 volleyball event, Mallinson School beat Girls School Lasjan by 2-0 while in the final of the Under-19 Volleyball, Mallinson girls defeated GHS Kothibagh by 2-1.
In Under-17 volleyball, Mallinson School emerged as the winner by defeating GHS Pandrethan in the final by 2-0. In the Under-17 Kho-Kho event, Mallinson girls beat Presentation Convent in the semifinal by 8-2 and then went on to beat GHS Sonwar in the final.
In the Under-19 Kho-Kho final, Mallinson Girls beat Presentation Convent by 11-2 to lift the title. Mallinson School was declared the overall winner. The event was conducted by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Srinagar.