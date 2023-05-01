Inter-School road race held at Rainawari

Srinagar, May 1: The annual Inter-School road race was conducted by Zonal Physical Education Office, Rainawari from Rainawari Petrol Pump to GHS Rainawari on Monday.
In the event around 270 students representing Government and Private institutions of the zone participated.
In U-14 girls category, Jannat of MS Gari Masjid secured first position, while as Insha of GHS Rainawari and Sumaira of MS Gari Masjid secured second and third positions respectively. In U-17 Girls Manha of GHS Khanyar bagged first position while as Seerat of MS Daribal and Anshika of GHSS Khanyar secured second and third positions respectively.
In U-19 Girls Muniza, Mevish and Mehak all from GHSS Khanyar bagged first, second and third positions respectively while as in U-14 Boys, Firdous of BHS Nowhatta bagged first position while as Azan of MS Gari Masjid and Peerzada Amar of Caset School bagged second and third positions respectively.
In U-17 Boys Sahil of Motherland School bagged first position while Mohd Ashkar and Abrar Ahmad both from BHS Nowhatta bagged second and third positions respectively.
In U-19 Boys Faizan and Tanveer of BHSS Nowpora bagged first and second positions while Basit from Legends bagged third place respectively.
Councillor SMC Syed Mohammad Hussaini was the chief guest on the occasion while Kounsar Jabeen, ZPEO, Rainawari was guest of honour.