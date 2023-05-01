Inter-School road race held at Rainawari

In the event around 270 students representing Government and Private institutions of the zone participated.

In U-14 girls category, Jannat of MS Gari Masjid secured first position, while as Insha of GHS Rainawari and Sumaira of MS Gari Masjid secured second and third positions respectively. In U-17 Girls Manha of GHS Khanyar bagged first position while as Seerat of MS Daribal and Anshika of GHSS Khanyar secured second and third positions respectively.