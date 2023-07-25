Inter-School Sports Competitions going on in full swing across B'la

Baramulla: The District Youth Services & Sports (DYS&S) department Baramulla is brimming with excitement as it hosts inter-school sports competitions at the zonal level.

In continuation of the zonal activities, today's events took place in Zone Sopore, Zone Dangerpora, Zone Nehalpora, Zone Dangiwacha, and Zone Chandoosa, where various sports events were conducted including Volleyball, Kabaddi & Kho-Kho and the competitions were held for both boys & girls under the age group of 14 and 17.

The aim of these sports events is to encourage physical activity and also to promote teamwork, discipline, and healthy competition among the youth. The department is committed to providing a platform for young talents to shine and excel in their chosen sports.

The zonal-level competitions are an essential part of the larger sporting calendar, and the winners and top performers from these events will move forward to represent their zones at the district level.

Speaking with regard to the event, the District Youth Services and Sports Officer Baramulla, Jatinder Singh extended his gratitude to all the participating schools, teachers and students who contributed to the success of these inter-school sports competitions. The enthusiasm and support from the community have been instrumental in making these events a grand success, he added.