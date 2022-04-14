Inter-School tournaments conclude in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Apr 14: The Zonal level tournaments organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal in the discipline of Volley ball, Kho-kho and Kabaddi for boys under the age group of 17 years concluded at Sultania Educational Institute here on Wednesday.
In Volleyball boys under 17, Boys Middle School Fatehpora beat Qamaria Higher Secondary School. In Kabaddi, Qamaria HSS beat NTH school Whereas, in Kho-Kho GHS Panduch beat GHS Shalabugh.
Winner-up and runner up teams were awarded trophies by the Zonal Physical Education Office Ganderbal.